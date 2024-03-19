South Indian actress on ventilator after hit-and-run accident

O was indicted in 2022 without detention on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, who has not been identified, on two occasions
Well-known Malayalam and Tamil actress Arundhathi Nair was involved in a tragic accident on Thursday that left her in a critical state, as per Indian media outlets.
The hit-and-run accident took place on Kovalam Bypass Road in Thiruvananthapuram, while the actress was returning home on a bike during night time.
Nair and her bother were returning from an interview when a car hit them and fled.
Taking to Instagram, Arundhathi's sister posted about her sister's critical condition. The actor is said to be admitted in Ananthapuri Hopsital in Trivandrum.
Arundhathi is known across both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries for her famous roles in movies like Pongi Eju Manohara and Ottakoru Kamukan, among many others.
