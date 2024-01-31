Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform 20-year-old hit at BAFTA Film Awards

Satisfy your inner adventurer with these fun-filled activities around the country
Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is all set to showcase her singing skills at the upcoming edition of the BAFTA Awards.
According to Variety, the British Academy announced that Sophie will perform her hit Murder on the Dancefloor at the ceremony, marking the latest stage in a triumphant comeback for the track, first released in December 2001.
The track, which was released almost 20 years ago, found renewed attention on social media. It was recently featured in Emerald Fennell's BAFTA-nominated film Saltburn. So the latest edition of BAFTA is truly going to usher in a wave of nostalgia among fans.
The Saltburn effect has seen the disco romp become something of a viral sensation, amassing hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos and storming back up international charts. ANI
Satisfy your inner adventurer with these fun-filled activities around the country
Grammy award winner Wouter Kellerman talks about what made him change his career at 43 and how he met with astounding success thereafter
The clip circulated online shows the singer beating the young man with a slipper as two others watch on
Earlier, media reports had stated that the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer would be banned across the Gulf, except the Emirates
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Arshiya Faraghat and Yousif Tammam met through 'League of Legends' and have been married since 2017
The new one, titled 'Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth', is set outside Japan for the first time, in Hawaii
Fabiha Khalid, an Indian expat, lived in the city for four-and-a-half years