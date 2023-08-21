Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja celebrate son's first birthday, share adorable photos on social media

Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Last year, on August 20, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband. Anand Ahuja, joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since then, the couple has been sharing endearing snapshots of their little one.
Today, the proud father posted two photographs of their son attempting to put on his hat. Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, took to Instagram to share charming photos of their young son, Vayu, who had entered his 'sophomore year'.
Dressed in a sleek black onesie, Vayu is captured sitting on a sofa. What truly melts hearts is his determined struggle to wear his dad's oversized hat. Accompanying the images, Anand captioned: "..’out my face; I ain't a Rookie! #VayusParents #SophemoreSeason”
Among the numerous well-wishers who showered affection on the baby, Sonam Kapoor's parents, Sunita Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor, couldn't resist sharing their sentiments. Sunita wrote, 'My angel,' while Anil expressed his love for Vayu with heart emojis.
