Sole DXB 2024: From pop-ups to show-stopping headliners, your guide to the festival

Dubai, dust off your coolest sneakers and get ready to vibe—Sole DXB 2024 is back! From Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15, Dubai Design District (d3) will be buzzing with music, fashion, art, and energy you won’t find anywhere else.

A cultural playground where creativity thrives and good times are guaranteed, Sole DXB has dominated the youth culture scene for over a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.

For the uninitiated, it’s where the city’s coolest crowd gathers to celebrate everything from streetwear to soul-stirring performances. And this year? It’s bigger, better, and packed with vibes.

The lineup that’ll blow your mind

Let’s talk about the music. Sole DXB 2024 is pulling out all the stops with a lineup of heavy hitters, with all three headliners being Grammy Award-winning artists.

Friday kicks off with beautiful notes from James Blake, a maestro of melodies and mood. Saturday turns it up with Tems, the Nigerian superstar who’s been dominating playlists and hearts alike.

James Blake

By Sunday, the energy reaches a crescendo as The Roots, the legendary hip-hop band, take over the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable finale.

And wait, there’s more. This year introduces a second stage for a more intimate experience, featuring genres like jazz, R&B, and world music. Think Ezra Collective bringing their genre-blending brilliance, DJ Questlove dropping grooves, and Arrested Development giving us all the nostalgic feels.

The Roots

More than just tunes

Yes, the music is epic, but Sole DXB doesn’t stop there. This is the spot where fashion, art, and sports come together in one glorious mash-up. Over 100 brands are setting up shop, so get ready for exclusive drops, fresh fits, and maybe a few too many “Where did you get that?!” moments.

Art lovers can wander through striking installations that make your Instagram feed look basic in comparison. For the adrenaline junkies, there are basketball tournaments, skate jams, and even dance battles.

Audiophiles can revel in the carefully curated Vinyl Listening Stations at the Sonos House of Sound, which celebrate the Middle East's musical heritage by blending classic sounds with contemporary artistry.

Viral Dubai chocolate, food and more

On the culinary front, Deliveroo has teamed up with Dubai’s iconic FIX Dessert Chocolatier for a show-stopping pop-up, all inspired by the irresistible flavours of FIX’s viral chocolate bars.

If that’s not tempting enough, head over to the Ice-Cream Project by Noon Minutes, where adventurous palettes can explore the wild side of dessert, with favours like Chips Oman ice cream or Heinz tomato ketchup scoops.

And if you’re the kind of person who treats food like a competitive sport (no judgment), the expanded culinary scene will have you hopping from gourmet bites to street food classics without missing a beat.

Longer days, bigger plays This year, the party doesn't stop until it really stops. With extended hours from 3pm to 2am, you've got plenty of time to soak in all the action. Plus, Sole DXB isn't just staying in d3—it's taking over the city. Look out for weeklong events leading up to the festival, with pop-ups, talks, and activations making their way into every corner of Dubai. And if you're looking to flex a little harder, Sole DXB has got you covered. The all-new VIP platform means better views, better perks, and an experience worth bragging about. Or, if you want to be up close and personal with your favourite artists, snag a Stage Front pass and get right into the action. Ready to roll? December's cooler weather sets the stage perfectly for Sole DXB's outdoor extravaganza, making it an unmissable highlight of the season. So, grab your tickets, rally your crew, and gear up for three incredible days filled with art, music, and culture, topped off with the ultimate "I was there" bragging rights! For Sole DXB tickets and updates, check out their official website.