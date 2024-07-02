Snoop Dogg's '1992' featuring Ray Liotta to release on this date

Snoop Dogg.

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:42 PM

Lionsgate has confirmed that director Ariel Vromen's crime thriller 1992, produced by Snoop Dogg's Death Row Pictures and starring Tyrese Gibson, will hit theatres on August 30, marking a return to the tumultuous early 1990s in Los Angeles.

The film also features Scott Eastwood and showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the backdrop of the 1992 Los Angeles riots sparked by the Rodney King verdict, 1992 follows Gibson's character, Mercer, as he navigates personal redemption and family reconciliation amid the city's upheaval.

Gibson's character finds himself entangled with a father-son duo, played by Liotta and Scott Eastwood, embroiled in a daring scheme to steal catalytic converters.

Director Ariel Vromen, known for The Iceman, helmed the film from a screenplay co-written with Sascha Penn. The project is produced by a team including Vromen, Penn, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, and Adam Kolbrenner.

Snoop Dogg, serving as executive producer through Death Row Pictures, expressed his personal connection to the project, stating, "1992 was a life-changing time for me... This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time."

Reflecting on his collaboration with Tyrese Gibson, whom he previously worked with in Baby Boy, Snoop Dogg emphasised the film's significance in capturing the essence of Los Angeles culture in the '90s.