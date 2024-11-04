Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani land in Mumbai after a Delhi Diwali

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have returned to Mumbai after celebrating the festive season with family in Delhi.

On Saturday night, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Both were seen wearing masks.

On Thursday, Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a selfie with his wife on the occasion of Diwali.

The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits; he wore a black kurta and she donned a yellow ensemble.

On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.