Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody make relationship Insta official

Cute photograph is accompanied by emotional caption

By ANI

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:09 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to make her relationship with Rahul Mody official.

She is known for her roles in films like Aashiqui 2 and Stree.


Kapoor shared a sun-kissed selfie with Mody and captioned it: “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar [keep my heart but give me back my sleep],” Kapoor wrote on her Instagram stories, adding Neend Churayee Meri from the film Ishq as the background song.

Rumours of the romance surfaced earlier this year when Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions.


The actress, who is notoriously private about her personal life, chose this moment to share a glimpse into her relationship, which reportedly blossomed while Mody was working as a writer on her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Kapoor’s next big-screen project is Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film sequel directed by Amar Kaushik, is expected in theatres in August.

