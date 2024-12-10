Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival's red carpet

Bollywood's beloved actress, Shraddha Kapoor, is making waves at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On the fifth day of the festival's fourth edition, the Stree actress turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the Gala Screening for the MENA premiere of the film We Live in Time.

The event saw a star-studded lineup, with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in attendance, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

Shraddha, who is representing India on this global platform, left a lasting impression with her glamorous look.

Draped in a dazzling, multi-coloured gown with a shimmering train, she embodied elegance and grace.

The gown, which featured a single net sleeve and an embellished belt, was perfectly complemented by minimal makeup. Her eyes and lips were accentuated with a subtle pop of colour, while her open, flowing hair added to the effortless chic appeal.

Shraddha skipped heavy jewellery, letting her outfit take centre stage.

The moment that captured everyone's attention was her picture with Garfield. The pair posed together, capturing the essence of elegance and charm on the red carpet.