Shraddha Kapoor on potential expansion of 'Aashiqui' franchise

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with her powerful performance in Aashiqui 2.

On Monday, Kapoor attended the NDTV World Summit 2024, where she opened up about her journey so far. She also talked about the love she received for Aashiqui 2 and Stree.

When the anchor asked her about if Aashiqui 3 was on the cards, Kapoor responded, "Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I'm sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very, very interesting. And, of course, Aashiqui gave me so much love, so much appreciation. The story, that's the film where everything changed for me.

"I'm sure that if they do come up with something, it would be really, really awesome. And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it," she added.

Released on April 26, 2013, the musical directed by Mohit Suri left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema with its poignant storyline and soul-stirring melodies. It starred Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the actor is basking in the success of Stree 2, which also featured RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.