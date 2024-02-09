Shot in UAE, coming to cinemas: Sci-fi epic Dune 2 to premiere in Abu Dhabi next week

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 3:00 PM

Film buffs in the UAE, gear up to catch some of the biggest stars walk the red carpet in Abu Dhabi next week!

'Dune: Part Two' stars are set to return to the UAE capital after shooting for the film in the Liwa desert after two years.

The red-carpet event is set to take place on February 18 at Vox Cinemas, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista will walk the red carpet at the Middle East premiere and greet fans ahead of the screening.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said: “We were delighted to support Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptations of the novel Dune and to provide around 20 Liwa desert locations as Arrakis."

You will even be able to catch the film before others across the globe as it is slated for release on February 29, 2024 in UAE and Lebanon.

Set in the distant future, Dune: Part Two features the sweeping sand dunes of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert as the landscape of the desert planet Arrakis. Scenes were captured at just under 20 locations across the Liwa desert during the winter of 2022 and a team of 300 local, 250 international crew and 500 extras were used during the 27-day shoot.

ALSO READ: