Shoojit Sircar attends launch event of book 'Shah Rukh Khan- Legend, Icon, Star'

Bollywood film director Shoojit Sircar attends an event of Victorian State Government of Australia and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to celebrate Indian cinema, in Mumbai on December 8, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar spoke about his bond with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and discussed his remarkable career during the launch of the book Shah Rukh Khan - Legend, Icon, Star, written by Mohar Basu, in Kolkata.

Speaking about the book and the superstar, the director said, "I know Shah Rukh from Delhi, and for me, launching this book is an honour and privilege. Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar... He was doing theatre in Delhi, then left college to work in television, and eventually came to Mumbai. After coming to Mumbai, he became the Badshah. What can be a bigger inspiration than this? Whenever I work on something, I go and discuss it with him. We will do something together — we're in discussions and keep talking as well."

Basu also spoke candidly about her book, describing it as a tribute to Khan's illustrious career.

"We launched Shah Rukh Khan - Legend, Icon, Star last month on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Today marks the first launch event for the book, here in Kolkata. This book explores Shah Rukh Khan's cultural impact, his journey, and the inspiration he has provided to fans worldwide over the decades. It has been received very well so far, and I hope the love continues."