Shocking buzzcut, ultra thin eyebrows: Kim Kardashian’s makeover has divided the Internet

The media mogul's new look has a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Kanye West's new partner

by

CT Desk
Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM

Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:55 AM

Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation for the cover of CR Fashion Book. In a daring photoshoot, Kardashian appeared virtually unrecognisable, sporting a buzz cut and eyeglasses, a stark departure from her signature look.

The photoshoot showcased Kardashian in an edgy black and white style, channelling a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Kanye West's rumoured new partner, Bianca Censori. This transformation included a bold buzzcut, ultra-thin eyebrows, and stylish cat-eye shades.

Known for her long, flowing tresses and high-fashion wardrobe, Kardashian's makeover has taken the fashion world by surprise. She embraced Censori's distinctive style, featuring a short raven crop and smoky eyeshadow.

CT Desk

