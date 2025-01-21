Shilpa Shetty sends adorable birthday wishes to Tahira Kashyap

Actor Shilpa Shetty has sent 'dher saara pyaar (lots of love)' to her friend and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer Tahira Kashyap on her birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie of the two posing together, Shilpa wrote a note for Tahira, calling her inspiring.

"Happy Birthday, darling @tahirakashyap. May your day be as beautiful and inspiring as you are. Here's to great health and happiness always. Sending dher saara pyaar your way," Shilpa wrote.

On the workfront, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti which featured actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multi-generational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Sharmajee Ki Beti was out on Prime Video on June 28 last year.

Shilpa, meanwhile, was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered in January 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.