Shah Rukh, Salman send best wishes to Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor for 'Loveyapa'

The title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa has been unveiled. And many A-listers congratulated the actors.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the stars who extended their greetings to them on social media.

Shah Rukh took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, "So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team."

While Salman posted a clip of the song and wrote, "Best of luck Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor."

The song shows dives into relationships in the age of social media. Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their vocals to the track.

Sharing the song, Zee Music Company on their YouTube channel wrote, "Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now."

The rom-com will be released on February 7, 2025. Advait Chandan, who helmed Laal Singh Chaddha, will direct the movie.