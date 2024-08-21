E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA Awards 2024

The actor has played host, star and performer at the awards over the years

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:19 PM

Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the UAE, this time to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year.

The Raees actor has been associated with the awards in various capacities since its inception back in 2000. He has played the role of host, star and performer and award winner on the IIFA stage.


During the 2017 IIFA Awards in New York, he was given a special tribute as a nod to him completing 25 years in the industry.

Among the trophies he’s taken home from the IIFAs are Best Actor for Devdas (2003); Best Actor for Veer-Zaara (2005) and Best Actor for My Name is Khan (2011) among others.

Some performances tend to resonate with audiences more than others, and Khan’s performance to Veer-Zaara songs in 2005 and in 2013 to a medley of hits remain memorable.

In a press note shared ahead of the event, organisers said: “Throughout the years, the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ has transcended mere participation in the IIFA Awards, emerging as one of its most iconic pillars. His contributions have been instrumental in transforming IIFA into a global spectacle that celebrates Indian cinema. His legacy at IIFA is marked by extraordinary performances, unforgettable speeches, and an enduring presence that has elevated the event to unparalleled heights.”

Needless to say, this year, we can’t wait to see him get up on stage.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment