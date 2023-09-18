Watch: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India's Asia Cup victory with fans at Mannat

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 1:36 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:55 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the jubilant celebrations following India's victory in the Asia Cup final by wearing blue attire and greeting fans outside his iconic residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. In viral videos, the actor could be seen blowing flying kisses to the excited crowd gathered outside his home, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan account, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, shared a video capturing the actor's warm interaction with his fans. The caption read, "SRK wearing Blue to celebrate Team India’s victory and greeting his FANs at the KING’s palace! Let’s all celebrate team India’s win by watching Jawan again!"

Several fans shared videos on social media platforms, highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gesture for his admirers outside Mannat. India's convincing ten-wicket victory over Sri Lanka secured them the Asia Cup trophy, marking their eighth title in the competition.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film has achieved remarkable success, grossing Rs8 billion worldwide as of Monday. It also became the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs4 billion mark domestically, with a net collection of Rs4.4 billion.

Jawan features a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances, alongside talented actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

