Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan launch D’YAVOL AfterDark+ in Dubai

The duo’s edgy streetwear line debuted at Sky 2.0 in Dubai Design District on October 27. Here’s a look at who was at the party
Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan
Sanjay Kapoor
Suhana Khan
Gauri Khan
Scarlett Wilson
Elvira Jain and Donya Dardmand
Yasser Elnaggar
Mo Vlogs and Abdu Rozik
Khaleej Times keeps its ear to the ground to bring all relevant entertainment and lifestyle trends and break them down for you. We document UAE's social and cultural milestones through our in-depth arts and lifestyle coverage. From the region's top personalities to hottest trends, we've got you covered.