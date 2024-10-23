Selena Gomez recalls 'dancing like a mad woman' during an audition

Singer and actor Selena Gomez shared how writer-director Jacques Audiard inspired her to land the role of Jessi Del Monte, a cartel leader's wife in Emilia Perez, reported People.

"I had no idea the concept he was going for..'Act drunk and throw your shoes if you want... just go crazy.' And I was like, 'Oh? OK'," said Selena about Audiard.

She performed for the audition the most important sequence, a musical performance called 'Bienvenida'.

"I did it once, and Audiard was like, 'Go crazier.' And I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture, and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman -- and it was a very crazy experience," said the actress.

"I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me," she added.

France has officially chosen Jacques Audiard's innovative crime musical, 'Emilia Perez', as its entry for the Best International Feature category at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards. The film features a dynamic cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon.