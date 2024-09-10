Selena Gomez can't 'carry own kids'

Selena Gomez (Photo by Reuters)

Selena Gomez made a startling revelation during her interview with Vanity Fair. The 32-year-old star explained that she isn’t able to carry her own children. She added: “"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Only Murders in the Building star suffers from Lupus, an auto-immune disorder, and bipolar disorder.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said she hadn’t given up hope to have children; she is considering surrogacy or adoption.

Here mother, Mandy Teefey, is adopted.

"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she mused.

"I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.