Selena Gomez can't 'carry own kids'

Lee Dong-Wook and Hyun Bin were present for the screening
Selena Gomez made a startling revelation during her interview with Vanity Fair. The 32-year-old star explained that she isn’t able to carry her own children. She added: “"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”
The Only Murders in the Building star suffers from Lupus, an auto-immune disorder, and bipolar disorder.
In the Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said she hadn’t given up hope to have children; she is considering surrogacy or adoption.
Here mother, Mandy Teefey, is adopted.
"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she mused.
"I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.
"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people."
She added: "I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”
