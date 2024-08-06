Look: Sonam Kapoor's brother, Harsh Varrdhan, out with nephew

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:29 PM

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's brother, the actor-producer Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently shared a series of adorable pictures of himself with his nephew Vayu.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Varrdhan dropped a couple of pictures where he can be seen enjoying a stroll in a London park with little Vayu, who is dressed in a stylish pair of black baggy pants over his diaper.

The actor opted for casual black cargo pants, a white shirt, a cap, and sneakers for the outing.

Along with the pictures, Varrdhan wrote, "Stroll in the park with VKA," reflecting his joy in spending time with his young nephew. The pictures also showed the close bond between the actor and his family, bringing smiles to their fans.

Last month, Sonam shared a series of pictures featuring herself, her husband, Anand Kapoor, and their son Vayu on the occasion of Anand's birthday.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.