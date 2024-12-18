See 'Moana 2' in an outdoor cinema in Dubai

Movie night just got merrier. Get yourself a ticket to the rooftop of The Galleria Mall for a screening the gang will enjoy.

As stars twinkle in the sky and the wind nips at your ears, lie back on one of the comfy seats – there’s everything from private cabanas to bean bags – and watch something in reel time.

On the cards this week is Moana 2, an epic adventure that sees Moana and Maui journey to distant lands to break a curse.

Just because you are outdoors doesn’t mean it won’t be luxe; order yourself posh snacks such as sushi and burgers (or go the old fashioned way with a big bowl full of popcorn).

Tickets for the VOX Moonlight outdoor cinema start at Dh60.

If you are a fan of Will Ferrell's Elf movie, you have another option of venue - JLT's Cinema Under The Stars is back this year and this Christmas movie is screening on December 21. Just a reminder: The film follows Ferrell's character, Buddy, who has been brought up by elves in the North Pole as he discovers that he is, in fact, human and goes in search of his biological father. Admission to the shows here are free, but you do need to register at jlt.ae.