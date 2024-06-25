Scarlett Johansson is a huge 'Jurassic World’ nerd

Scarlett Johansson. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:18 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:19 PM

Scarlett Johansson, who’s played assassins (Black Widow) and a superhuman (Lucy), is excited for her new role. In fact, she’s been chasing the franchise for 10 years, she confesses.

Johansson, who will be leading the next Jurassic World, explains it’s a dream come true. She told Comicbook.com: “I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

She added, “I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and a huge nerd for it. I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself.”

The news of her involvement with the yet-untitled fourth Jurassic World instalment broke in March.

Gareth Edwards, the director of The Creator and Rogue One, will be helming the movie. The film will also star Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda.

Johansson was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it.”