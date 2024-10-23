Scarlett Johansson in talks to star in mystery-thriller film

Actor Scarlett Johansson has come on board to produce along with Scott Stuber an adaptation of The Girl in the Lake, a new novel by author Lauren Oliver, reported Deadline.

She is in talks to play the title character of the film.

Amazon MGM Studios and producer Scott Stuber have teamed up to acquire the film adaptation rights to an adult mystery thriller novel proposal by bestselling author Lauren Oliver.

Oliver will write the script for the film and she will also serve as the executive producer.

Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce along with Johansson and Jonathan Lia, through These Pictures, and Marc Resteghini through Jack Tar Pictures.

Oliver is finally moving towards the adult thriller genre after writing young adult novels that include Panic; the Delirium trilogy Delirium, Pandemonium and Requiem; and Before I Fall, which was adapted into a film in 2017. Panic was also turned into a series by Amazon Studios, reported Deadline.