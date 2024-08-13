Scam alert: Dubai's viral chocolate being sold on fake website, social media

Sara turned 29 on Monday
There’s a new scam gong around in the city, and this time it’s affecting our chocolate.
Dubai, as you know, has been raving about the viral chocolate bars that have the smooshy dessert kunafa stuffed inside. And one of the first spots that started the trend was FIX Dessert Chocolatier.
Now, these confections have been available exclusively on Deliveroo for a while, which is possibly why people who found a website had cropped up and was taking orders was thought to be real.
The company has been quick to address the bogus claims of chocolatey goodness, however. On its Instagram page on August 13, the company posted a warning to all those wanting a bite of the good stuff. It clarified that it does not have a website or a physical store, does not sell bars on social media or have authorized resellers.
Calling for customers to beware of scammers, FIX added: “Self-proclaimed distributors are not storing the FIX dessert bars in the right conditions and selling them at 3X the price, taking advantage of our loyal customers.”
It went on to say: “FIX Dessert Chocolatier is ONLY available in Dubai on Deliveroo. Feel free to send us a message to report any resellers or accounts claiming to be FIX. We are working incredibly hard to make FIX available across more cities, ensuring you get the quality and authenticity you deserve. Whenever we have a new selling point, we will announce it on our official pages.”
It added: “If you have cities where you’d like to see FIX, please let us know. We appreciate your constant support as we continue to grow.”
