Sara Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim at Saif Ali Khan's house

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM

On Wednesday, the Pataudi clan came together to observe the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor Khan graciously shared heartwarming family snapshots that captured the essence of the occasion. In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu could be seen tying 'rakhis' onto the wrists of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sara, accompanied by Ibrahim, paid a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan's residence for the event, while Inaaya participated in the joyous celebrations alongside her mother, Soha Ali Khan, as they lovingly tied 'rakhis' to their cousins.

Kareena Kapoor took to socials, to share candid shots from the celebration:

