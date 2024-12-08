Sanjay Dutt collaborates with 'Animal' fame Bhupinder Babbal

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo by AFP)

There's great news for Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt's fans.

Dutt is all set to be seen in a new music video of veteran Punjabi singer Bhupinder Babbal, who last year enthralled the audience with his voice in the Arjan Vailly song from Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal.

On Saturday, Babbal took to Instagram and shared a poster of the music video titled Power House. Amrit Maan is also a part of the song.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Power House, which will be released on December 10.

Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music, while Teji Sandhu has directed it. Raymannt Marwah has co-produced the video.