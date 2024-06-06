Sania Mirza to star in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Indian former tennis player Sania Mirza (Photo byAFP)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza will be seen on the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, out on Saturday on Netflix.

A promo of the upcoming episode showed Indian sports stars Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra interacting with the host, Kapil Sharma.

The new episode is set to premiere on Saturday at 8pm on Netflix.

In the clip, Kapil reminds Mirza that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he would play her love interest if a film on her was ever made. She responds, "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first)."

Saina Nehwal also shared a hilarious anecdote. She said her mum was a huge fan of German tennis player Steffi Graf. After playing badminton for two months, her mum asked her to switch to tennis because she could make more money playing the latter sport.