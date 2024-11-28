Sami Yusuf, Dhafer Youssef: Sharjah's Tanweer Festival brings the big acts to Mleiha Desert

The mystical sands of the Mleiha desert in Sharjah transformed into a vibrant tapestry of music, poetry, and art as the Tanweer Festival debuted in dazzling fashion. Over three unforgettable days, more than 6,000 attendees gathered under a starlit canopy to celebrate creativity, unity, and heritage, all inspired by the timeless wisdom of Jalal al-Din Al Rumi.

Curated by the visionary Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the festival unfolded under the evocative theme “Timeless Echoes of Love and Light” — a celebration that effortlessly wove together culture, sustainability, and spiritual enlightenment. From November 22–24, the historic Mleiha desert hosted this first-of-its-kind event in the region, becoming a canopy for shared humanity and artistic expression.

The festival’s first evening set the tone with a stirring address from Sheikha Bodour herself, accompanied by the soulful strings of Senegalese kora virtuoso, Senny Camara. Her words resonated deeply:

"Tanweer is more than a festival; it is a call to awaken the light within us. Through love, acceptance, and unity, we plant the seeds of a new reality — a rebirth of consciousness where division gives way to connection and fear dissolves into compassion. Here, in the sacred land of Mleiha, we gather not by coincidence but by purpose, to carry this light forward and inspire transformation in our communities and beyond."

World-class performances

The lineup was nothing short of breathtaking, with performances by international icons. On opening night, world music pioneer Sami Yusuf captivated hearts with “In Al-Andalus - En al-Ándalus,” a spellbinding homage to Andalusian heritage. His repertoire, including beloved pieces like “Ilahana” and “Madad,” bridged cultural and temporal divides, weaving an auditory experience of unity and nostalgia.

Day two saw standout moments like Arabic fusion guitarist Kamal Musallam’s visionary “Journeys of Light” collaboration, blending oud, percussion, vocals, and orchestral brilliance into an awe-inspiring symphony of creativity. On the final night, master oud player Dhafer Youssef’s evocative melodies flowed like the desert breeze, a poignant metaphor for Tanweer’s mission of cultural harmony.

Art, workshops, and exploration

The festival was more than performances; it was an immersive journey. Visitors engaged in workshops ranging from Sufi whirling to sacred geometry, each designed to awaken creative and spiritual potential. Famed Latino calligrapher Julien Breton’s ALIF Motion Light Calligraphy workshops mesmerised participants, fusing tradition and technology.

Art installations dotted the festival grounds, their themes drawn from Rumi’s philosophies and the natural world. From “The Desert Relics” by Karim + Elias to Zeinab Al Hashemi’s contemplative “Toroid,” these sculptures offered spaces for reflection amidst the festival’s vibrancy.

The Tanweer Marketplace bustled with activity, showcasing handcrafted Emirati goods and global artisan treasures. Nearby, the Nourish Zone delighted taste buds with regional delicacies like saffron-infused rice and sizzling kebabs, underscoring the festival’s ethos of sensory celebration.

Cultural unity in a timeless setting

Under the grandeur of the desert sky, Tanweer’s stages became bridges between past and present. From the hypnotic rhythms of Moroccan Gnawa musician Hassan Hakmoun to the poetic musings of Baraka Blue and renowned Emirati film maker Nujoom Al Ghanem, each performance wove a story of shared heritage and humanity.

The festival also embraced sustainability, with eco-conscious design elements like solar lighting and environmentally friendly materials reminding guests of the delicate balance between humanity and nature.