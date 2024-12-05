Salman Khan's security breached at shooting location in Mumbai

Salman Khan (Photo by AFP)

In a major breach of security, a man entered the sets of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Police, Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when a fan wanted to watch the shooting, but the security personnel moved him aside and a fight broke out between them. In anger, the man took the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, after which the guards called the police and handed him over to them. The man is a resident of Mumbai.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs50 milion (Dh2.1 million).

According to the Mumbai Police, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.

On October 21, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender who threatened Khan on October 18, stating that the message was "sent by mistake."

The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18.

Khan has been surrounded by tight security for a while now. He was upgraded to Y+ security especially after a firing incident outside his residence in April this year.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai.