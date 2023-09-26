Salman Khan to launch niece Alizeh with this thriller

Alizeh in a still from 'Farrey'

The first teaser for Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film, Farrey, has been unveiled. For those unfamiliar, Alizeh is the niece of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister, Alvira, and Atul Agnihotri.

Alizeh is set to play a prominent role in the upcoming thriller Farrey, centred around school-going teenagers. The teaser, while intriguing, refrains from revealing concrete plot details, and that's perhaps one of its greatest strengths. After all, who wants the entire film's story laid out in a promotional clip?

"What lies behind the enigma of 'Farrey'? It's more than just a word; it's an enthralling journey awaiting discovery. Delve into the world of 'Farrey' and witness this gripping narrative unfold on November 24th in cinemas near you!" read the description of the teaser.

The teaser was also shared by Salman on his social media platform.

Many users inundated the comments section with well-wishes for the budding actress. One user wrote, "Best of luck to Alizeh for her debut." Goosebumps!" wrote another one. Another one commented, "It looks so captivating and unique; I love the background music."

Farrey has been directed by Soumendra Padhi and is scheduled for a cinematic release on November 24.

