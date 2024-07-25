E-Paper

Salman Khan says family was targeted by Mumbai gang

He woke up to a pop on April 14 only to find out that shots had been fired

By CT Desk

Salman Khan (Photo by Reuters).
Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:06 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:07 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has spoken up about the firing incident in his Mumbai house this April, reported Indian Express.

The Tiger 3 actor told police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were responsible for the April 14 shooting and they intended to kill him and his family. He reportedly said: “So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members.”


Khan’s statement, reported Indian Express, is part of the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the incident.

Khan said that he heard a ‘pop’, like a firecracker while sleeping in his home, in Galaxy Apartments, on April 14. His bodyguard then told him that two people on a motorbike had fired at the first floor before rushing off.


This isn’t the first time someone has tried to hurt his family, Khan told police, referring to a firing at the Bandra police station.

Apparently the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother, Anmol Bishnoi, had confessed to the attack on a Facebook post.

A 1,735-page charge sheet has been filed in connection with this case, which will be brought before a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Those arrested in the case were Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (now deceased), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, reported Indian Express.

