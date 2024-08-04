Salman Khan proves he's a fun uncle

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a complete family man. Despite hectic shooting schedules, he has always managed to be with his people.

From birthdays to weddings, he never misses a chance to make his loved ones feel special on their special occasions. As it's his sister Arpita Khan's birthday on August 3, he marked his presence at the party, which was attended by his mother, Salma Khan, and his brother Sohail Khan among several others.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who also attended the bash, took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun-filled party.

In the clip, Arpita can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and their children, Ahil and Ayat. Salman is standing next to Aayush. Arpita feeds the cake to her husband followed by Salman.

Salman looks super happy. The video also showcases Salman's cute bond with his niece Ayat.

Salman can be seen making funny faces while interacting with the little one.

Actors Genelia Deshmukh, Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia were also a part of the celebration.

Wishing Arpita a very happy birthday, Deshmukh wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my dearest darling. We love you. Have a fabulous year ahead."

Genelia also took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday post for Arpita.