Salman Khan opens up about returning to 'Bigg Boss 18' after Baba Siddique's death

Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan (Photo by AFP)

Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss 18 days after the demise of his close friend, Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

In the latest episode, the actor admitted he didn't want to be back on the show, but his work commitments brought him there.

The superstar shared that he didn't feel like meeting anyone, given the difficult situation he was going through.

During the episode, Khan had a conversation with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, who had been upset and stopped eating after a disagreement with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

Shirodkar became emotional, and Khan tried to give her advice. He asked how she would feel if her daughter expressed anger by refusing to eat. Shirodkar explained that her frustration was with Mishra's behaviour, not the food.

Khan then advised her, "Feeling se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye. (Feelings should not play a role in the game.)"

Opening up about his own emotions, he said, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon (Today, I feel like I shouldn't have come here, but it's a commitment, so I came)."