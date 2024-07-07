Salman Khan attends MS Dhoni's midnight birthday celebrations

The Pakistani actor is anticipated to soon be seen in a romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor
Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday at midnight with wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and a few close friends in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the late night celebrations.
Taking to social media, Khan dropped a picture from Dhoni's cake-cutting ceremony. In the image, we can see Khan looking at Dhoni with a big smile on his face.
"Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @msdhoni," he captioned the post.
A video also has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Dhoni is seen feeding his birthday cake to Khan.
Dhoni is famous for his calm and captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days.
On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.
