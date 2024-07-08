Saira Banu remembers husband Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM

Veteran star Saira Banu remembered her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, on his death anniversary. He died on July 7, 2021.

Kumar was known for his unrivalled acting abilities.

Banu wrote a long letter addressing the late actor. She recalled how they walked together "hand in hand". She also posted a series of photos as well as an anecdote about their relationship.

In her long post, she mentioned that Kumar used to call her 'sleeping pill' as after their marriage he was able to sleep well.

She wrote, “You see, Sahib was the greatest actor of all time. He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, ‘Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow’. To this day, I burst into laughter remembering the charm with which he would say it."

The Junglee actor added, “There was another memorable incident when he wrote me a note. He had a deep appreciation for music and would often have a whole Darbar set up in our home, witnessing the magic created by the artists. Sahib, ever so efficiently, would often sneak away from the Darbar to get some sleep. On one such evening, despite managing to sneak away, he found himself unable to sleep without me. So, he penned a note saying, ‘Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ...Yours 100%’.”

Banu said Kumar has a good relationship with the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and other eminent personalities from different fields.

“Sahib has been the best of friends to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, Narsimha Rao Sahab, alongside the leading lawyers, economists, and Industrialists, etc. He has been a die-hard supporter of sportsmen. He played football and cricket with great ease. In fact, he would have wanted to be a sportsman of national level rather than what destiny had in store for him," she added.