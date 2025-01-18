Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Second suspect detained by Indian police

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Photo: AFP file

Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second person suspected of involvement in a knife attack in which Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, and is out of danger, doctors said.

"We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train," Sanjeev Sinha, a represenatative of the Railway Protection Force, told ANI.

"...Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect's identity was confirmed. He has been detained," Sinha said.

Police in India's financial capital of Mumbai had on Friday detained another key suspect in the knife attack.