Ryan Reynolds praises Hugh Jackman at Radio City concert

(L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Photo: AFP

Actor Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance during the opening night of Hugh Jackman's new concert series at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, reported People.

"I said thank you at the beginning and I'm going to say it again. You all chose to be here with us on our first night at Radio City," said Jackson.

"I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here, he added, as per the outlet.

Reynolds made a surprise appearance and praised Jackman with a touching speech.

"This was the first major movie star I ever worked with, 16 or 17 years ago, on X-Men Origins: Wolverine," recalled Reynolds, adding, "And I was young still. I was impressionable. I was expecting going to this movie set with this guy right here, and I didn't know, I really didn't know what was gonna happen. ... But what I saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience if you're working your way up in the industry."

"I saw a movie star, a capital M movie star... I saw this gentleman right here walk around that set, and just like here, he knew every single person's name, even though he was making them up half the time," Reynolds continued. "He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with," according to People.

He called Jackman "my gotcha for life."