Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt reveal their Taylor Swift obsessions

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:38 PM

Hollywood's favourite leading duo, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have recently unveiled their not-so-secret obsession: Taylor Swift!

In a candid interview obtained by Billboard, the actors spilled the beans on their favourite tracks from the pop sensation's discography.

As they discussed their upcoming film 'Fall Guy' alongside director David Leitch and stunt doubles Ben Jenkins and Logan Holladay, the conversation veered towards their shared admiration for Swift.

In one scene from the film, Gosling's character is caught listening to 'All Too Well' alone in his car, a moment that resonated deeply with both actors.

Gosling, known for his roles in various blockbuster hits, including 'La La Land' and 'The Notebook,' proudly proclaimed his allegiance to Team Swift.

"Oh, Ryan Gosling," he humorously replied when asked if he or his character was a bigger Swiftie, as per Billboard.

Echoing Gosling's sentiment, Blunt expressed her admiration for Swift. "Who isn't?" she exclaimed, emphasising the widespread appeal of the global pop icon.

Delving deeper into their personal preferences, Gosling disclosed his soft spot for 'All Too Well,' while Blunt revealed her affinity for the upbeat anthem 'Cruel Summer.'

