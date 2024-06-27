Rohit Saraf signs up for 'Thug Life'

These office essentials have day-to-night looks too
After impressing the audience with his performance in Ishq Vishk Rebound, actor Rohit Saraf has reportedly joined the cast of Thug Life.
The film is helmed by Mani Ratnam.
While details of Saraf's role remain under wraps, a source said, "Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story."
The source added, "Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point of time."
The film is touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.
Recently, Ali Fazal also joined the Thug Life team.
Last year, ahead of Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of the movie on Instagram.
They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."
The video features Haasan standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped in a rough cloak. He is being chased by men. Then, the camera shows his face, revealing his full look including a moustache and beard.
This movie reunites Haasan and Ratnam after their project Nayakan.
ALSO READ:
These office essentials have day-to-night looks too
The special treat is available till July 10
They will be performing at YaSalam After-Race Concerts in December
The Jamaican eatery is located in Downtown Dubai
Music + BBQ = fun evening
Tomita will be joined by renowned pianist Simon Callaghan
A dedicated display at the store highlights the intricate process of transforming genuine camel leather into luxurious goods
The series is based on the French show 'Le Bureau des Legendes'