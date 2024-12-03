Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli to return for season 3 of 'Mismatched'

Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are all set for the third season of their hit rom-com Mismatched.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming season, which is all about love, tech and friendship.

"The duo has left the Aravali Institute behind for a new campus in Hyderabad as they enter the next phase of their relationship. Love meets tech as the two tackle their ambitions and the effort it takes to stay in love while exploring what it means to live two lives — one real and one virtual," says a press note.

Once bitter rivals, Rishi and Anmol (Taaruk Raina) find themselves on the same team at the virtual-reality lab Betterverse, proving this season is all about flipping the script. A new character, Rith (Lauren Robinson), aims to thrive in this virtual world as Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) helps them fit in, while Krish (Abhinav Sharma) continues to find his place. Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha) and Zeenat (Vidya Malavade) are starting anew, adopting fresh plans.

As for what the audience can expect from the third season, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, "Mismatched Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved. This season is incredibly close to our hearts as it takes on themes that truly resonate--growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life's tough moments. It's a reminder that even in life's complexities, there's beauty in connection and understanding. With our long-standing partnership with Netflix, we really look forward to bringing this story to life and connecting with audiences across the world. "