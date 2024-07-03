Robert Towne, Oscar-winning 'Chinatown' screenwriter, dies

The actor was starring in 'Player Kings' when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene
Popular screenwriter Robert Towne, celebrated for his Oscar-winning script for the 1974 classic Chinatown, died at the age of 89.
Towne died at his Los Angeles home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Throughout his career, Towne garnered acclaim with Academy Award nominations for his scripts of The Last Detail (1973) and Shampoo (1975), which showcased his distinctive portrayal of Los Angeles, blending beauty with melancholy.
Apart from his famous screenplays, Towne made major contributions as a script doctor, notably crafting pivotal scenes for films like The Godfather and offering crucial insights into projects such as Bonnie and Clyde.
Towne's magnum opus, Chinatown, remains a pinnacle of noir cinema, influenced by Raymond Chandler and directed by Roman Polanski, starring Faye Dunaway and John Huston. The film's profound narrative and Towne's screenplay earned widespread critical acclaim, cementing its place in cinematic history.
While Towne's subsequent efforts, including The Two Jakes (1990), received mixed reviews, his influence extended beyond traditional screenwriting to blockbuster hits like Mission: Impossible and The Firm.
In recent years, Towne collaborated on various projects and adaptations, demonstrating his enduring impact on Hollywood.
Survived by his wife Luisa, daughters Kathleen and Chiara, and other family members, details for a memorial service honouring his legacy will be announced soon, stated The Hollywood Reporter.
ALSO READ:
The actor was starring in 'Player Kings' when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene
The movie lands on Netflix on Wednesday
The emotional actor recently revealed to her fans on social media about her stage 3 breast cancer
In the age of social media, short and snappy reviews are winning over traditional critiques, redefining how netizens decide what to watch next
The music is being relegated to background sound and the visual effects are taking centre stage
The 60-year-old addressed the legacies of icons like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Prince
It will be his second track from the album '
Roskstar couple has two kids together