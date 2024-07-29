'Rings of Power' cast unveils first look into Season 2

Actors Morfydd Clark (2L) and Benjamin Walker (4L) along with the cast speak onstage during "The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 26, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power unveiled the first look for Season 2 on Friday as the cast shared insights into what is coming next in the fantasy series at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien's original The Lord of the Rings novels and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels and films.

Although the show is called Rings of Power, the first season did not include any of the franchise’s coveted rings, but they will appear at the beginning of the second season.

The cast of the Amazon Prime Video series is led by Morfydd Clark, who plays the almost immortal elf named Galadriel and Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays the elf named Arondir along with showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne.

For Clark, wearing one of the iconic rings with conviction for Season 2 was a more arduous task than she initially expected.

“Weirdly, putting on a ring in an elegant way without looking like you're trying too hard was much harder than I expected,” she said.

The upcoming season, which premieres on August 29, will reunite friends as they work together in a war against the corruption of the rings.

At the end of the first season the character, Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, was revealed to be the biggest villain in the Lord of the Rings franchise named Sauron, who wishes to rule Middle-Earth. This reveal, according to Vickers, brings chaos into the second season.