Richa Chadha pens emotional note as 'Fukrey' turns 11

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha (Photo by PTI)

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:36 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha wrote a heartfelt message as the film Fukrey marked its 11th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chadha shared a nostalgic video on Instagram from the Fukrey shoot. She wrote a long note about how the film helped her break the stereotype of Gangs of Wasseypur.

The post read, "Fukrey (2013) is a film that'll always remain close to my (heart) in an absolute sense. Not just because of what it did for me personally, i.e put me on the map commercially, broke the stereotype that Gangs of Wasseypur had created to some extent, and got me to be with my future baby-daddy, (who would have thought), but also the joy this film brings to all of North India, especially saddi Dilli!"

On the work front, Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.