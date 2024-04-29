Real-life 'Baby Reindeer' breaks silence amid Netflix series fame

Richard Gadd, and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 6:42 PM

Following the widespread popularity of Baby Reindeer on Netflix, the alleged real-life inspiration behind Jessica Gunning’s character, Martha, has broken her silence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An unidentified woman, claiming to be the basis for Martha, expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the creators, citing defamation concerns. She disclosed to the Daily Mail that she felt targeted by the Richard Gadd project and believed it amounted to bullying an older woman on television.

In Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd portrays Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian whose encounter with Martha at a bar leads to a harrowing experience of relentless stalking. The woman, disputing the portrayal, asserted that it was Gadd who was fixated on her and accused him of exploiting her story for personal gain.

Despite attempts to shield her identity, she revealed facing online harassment and threats from Gadd's supporters. While Netflix marketed the series as a true story, Gadd clarified that certain liberties were taken for legal and artistic reasons, urging viewers not to speculate on the real-life counterparts of the characters.

Sean Foley, another individual speculated to be depicted in the show, addressed the allegations against him, stating that authorities were investigating defamatory posts made against him. The unfolding controversy highlights the blurred lines between reality and fiction in the realm of storytelling.

