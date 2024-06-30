E-Paper

Rashmika Mandanna praises Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Actress calls the Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas movie ‘incredible’

By ANI

Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo by AFP)
Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:40 PM

As Nag Ashwin's long-awaited directorial project, Kalki 2898 AD, finally hit screens, actor Rashmika Mandanna extended her heartfelt congratulations to the entire team behind the film.

Mandanna posted on X, formerly Twitter: “@nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical [deities] come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it... God!! What a film!!!!."


Kalki 2898 AD, which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, saw a bumper opening.

The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.


Ahead of the release of the film, Kamal Haasan said the director is a man of few words but has a great idea and knows how to present it.

“I don't underestimate these ordinary-looking guys. They have a depth to them that does not show unless you talk to them. Great ideas translate better when you present them in the right way and Nagi knew how to do it.”

He added, “I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea.”

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

