Ranveer Singh drops images of Deepika Padukone on sixth wedding anniversary

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and his wife Deepika Padukone (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been happily married since 2018.

On Wednesday, the duo, who mark their sixth wedding anniversary this year, wished each other a happy wedding anniversary via Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram account, Singh shared a series of candid and never-seen-before images and videos of her.

In some pictures, she can be seen gorging on ice creams and mouth-watering desserts. In another snap, we can see the new mommy in town embracing her baby bump.

He captioned the images: "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you.

The couple welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.