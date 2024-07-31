E-Paper

Ranveer Singh calls 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 'wholesome cinema'

The actor recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

By ANI

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo by AFP)
Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:24 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:25 PM

Actor Ranveer Singh recently shared his review of the film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Singh shared an intense scene from the film, featuring Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine.


He the post ‘wholesome cinema’ and included a tears-of-joy emoji to express his feelings.

To make the post more engaging, he added GIFs of popcorn, Deadpool, and Wolverine, along with the text "Best Bubs."


He also added the classic Bollywood song Humko To Yaari Se Matlab Hai to his story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Taking to his Instagram account, Singh shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast. He added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.

