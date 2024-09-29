Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on September 28 with paparazzi and fans.

The Animal actor was all smiles as he cut a cake with the photographers stationed outside his residence.

Kapoor was seen happily interacting with the paps, even feeding them cake with his own hands.

The actor looked dashing in a casual, sporty outfit, wearing a grey tracksuit with a zip-up collar, a white cap worn backwards, and black-and-white sneakers.

Earlier in the day, actor Alia Bhatt commemorated her husband's birthday with a collection of unseen photographs that showcase their special moments together, including heartwarming interactions with their daughter, Raha.

"Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one happy birthday baby," she wrote alongside the images.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her affection with a heartfelt message.