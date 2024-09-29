E-Paper

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday

He cuts cake and meets fans

By ANI

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on September 28 with paparazzi and fans.

The Animal actor was all smiles as he cut a cake with the photographers stationed outside his residence.


Kapoor was seen happily interacting with the paps, even feeding them cake with his own hands.

The actor looked dashing in a casual, sporty outfit, wearing a grey tracksuit with a zip-up collar, a white cap worn backwards, and black-and-white sneakers.

Earlier in the day, actor Alia Bhatt commemorated her husband's birthday with a collection of unseen photographs that showcase their special moments together, including heartwarming interactions with their daughter, Raha.

"Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one happy birthday baby," she wrote alongside the images.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her affection with a heartfelt message.

She shared a selfie with her son, writing, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance, whatever you desire or wish for."

Other celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor chimed in with their well-wishes.

On the professional front, Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love And War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

