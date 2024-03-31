Ramadan 2024: Seven activities to try after Iftar in the UAE

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 4:49 PM

From mini golfing and badminton in the dark to kayaking and painting, there are several activities for you to try in the evening in the UAE this Ramadan. Here's the list:

Glow in the dark golf

Experience 3D Blacklight Minigolf at JBR, where UV-fluorescent art transforms the course into a fantastical world. Putt through glowing landscapes of sea creatures and space adventures, surrounded by fluorescent colors. Prices start from AED110 per person, with drinks and snacks available. No special equipment needed – just bring yourself and immerse in the glowing fun!

Explore old Dubai with Frying Pan Adventures

One of the top ways to enjoy Dubai's nightlife is by participating in a food tour organized by Frying Pan Adventures. This experience allows you to delve into the older and more authentic parts of Dubai, including the souks around the Creek and charming hole-in-the-wall eateries. Among the tour options, the Middle Eastern food pilgrimage stands out, offering a four-hour exploration of Deira's hidden streets after dark. Here, you'll indulge in a variety of lesser-known dishes from Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, and Iran. Frying Pan Adventures offers tours in Deira from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm every other Wednesday and Saturday until June, priced at Dh395.

Glow in the dark badminton

Have you ever considered trying neon badminton? Pioneers Badminton Hub, located in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, introduces a unique experience where players can enjoy badminton under glow-in-the-dark conditions, featuring luminescent shuttlecocks and racquets. This innovative facility offers neon badminton sessions on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm to 12am, while regular badminton is available during the rest of the week. Prices for neon badminton sessions begin at Dh150.

Evening swim at Aura Skypool

Experience Aura's summer special featuring an enchanting evening swim in their 360-degree infinity pool, nestled under a canopy of shimmering stars. Available every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, this serene nighttime swim is priced at Dhs225 per person, with no option for redemption on food and beverage purchases. Alternatively, indulge in their indoor pool experience for Dhs200 per person, where the entire amount can be redeemed towards food and beverage. The three-hour session, accompanied by live entertainment and a DJ, runs from 8pm to 11pm at Aura Skypool, located in the Palm Tower on Palm Jumeirah.

Go Kayaking

Dubai, known for its stunning coastline, boasts numerous leisure providers catering to water sports enthusiasts. Among them is Crystal Clear Watersports, distinguished by its innovative offering: the city's inaugural tour aboard a fully transparent boat. This experience has likely caught your eye on social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok, so why not seize the opportunity to try it yourself? Opt for the night kayak adventure, where you can glide under the stars in a clear kayak, immersing yourself in the captivating experience for an hour.

Neon Graffiti

Wild Paint House in Dubai offers a unique art experience where participants can unleash their creativity without constraints. With six activities including splat, spin, swing, pour, neon, and graffiti, individuals can explore various techniques using high-quality child-safe tempera paint. Upon arrival, guests are provided with ponchos or aprons, though they're encouraged to wear attire they don't mind staining. After a brief orientation, participants are free to experiment and create their DIY masterpieces. The artworks can be picked up two days later once they're dry. It's an opportunity for art enthusiasts to design memorable pieces and embrace their creative sides in an uninhibited environment.

Stargazing in the desert

To experience Dubai's top nighttime adventure, venture into the desert. The Dubai Astrology Group hosts frequent stargazing gatherings in the Al Qudra desert, as promoted on its website. These events promise an enriching learning opportunity with a knowledgeable guide sharing insights into stargazing. If you seek a more personalized experience, you can arrange a private session where you can delve further into one of three subjects: Arabian astronomy, Greek mythological astronomy, or ancient civilizations.

