Ramadan 2024: Follow these seven steps to remain healthy during the Holy month

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:28 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:34 PM

As UAE marks the arrival of Ramadan, we bring you seven tips for you to remain healthy during the Holy month.

Prioritise hydration

Consume 8 to 10 glasses of water between iftar and suhoor to maintain hydration levels. Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables like apples, watermelons, cucumbers, berries, and spinach into your diet to boost energy throughout the day.

Strategically time your exercise

To ensure effective workouts during Ramadan, plan your exercise routine thoughtfully. Avoid strenuous activities, such as aerobic classes, during midday when dehydration is a concern. Opt for a power walk with your family or friends either just before or after iftar, allowing time for hydration. Consider a 45-minute workout instead of 60 minutes, focusing on the right muscles. Exercise before iftar or between iftar and suhoor to maximise benefits.

Emphasise strength training

Combat muscle loss during fasting by prioritising strength training over intense cardio. Gentle jogs and light walks are preferable, avoiding prolonged sun exposure to prevent dehydration.

Choose nourishing foods:

Suhoor should consist of nutritious, filling foods such as complex carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, chickpeas, and lentils, providing sustained energy until iftar. Minimise processed and fried foods during iftar for a healthier meal.

Limit salt, caffeine, and fizzy drinks:

Reduce salt intake, and flavour your food with herbs, spices, or lemon instead. Avoid caffeine and fizzy drinks, as they can accelerate water loss and contribute to fatigue.

Prioritise sleep and rest

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall well-being during Ramadan. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding heavy meals during iftar. Take power naps in the afternoon for a quick energy boost. Minimise screen time before bed, opting for activities like reading or meditation to improve sleep quality.

Be compassionate to yourself

Recognise that the initial days of Ramadan may present challenges with low energy levels. Be patient and understanding as your body adjusts, and trust that the routine will become more manageable. Embrace the spirit of celebration and spiritual growth during this time.

